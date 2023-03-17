5 Skincare Mistakes to Avoid in 2023

As 2023 approaches, now is the perfect time to review your skincare routine and start taking better care of your skin. After all, having healthy, glowing skin helps us feel more confident in our own skin! Unfortunately, many people make common skincare mistakes that can cause damage or prevent them from seeing desired results. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at 5 important skincare mistakes you should be sure to avoid in the coming year. With some simple knowledge and pertinent reminders of what not to do when it comes to caring for your skin, you could find yourself with a radiant complexion as we enter 2023!

Only Moisturizing Once a Day

The first mistake on this list that you should definitely avoid making in 2023 would be only moisturizing once a day. One of the biggest mistakes that people make is assuming that you only need to moisturize your face once a day. And most of the time, people only do this in the evening and think that is enough.

Another reason why people might not moisturize in the morning as well as in the evening is that they think that this could ruin their process of applying makeup. However, according to Misumi Skincare, moisturizing twice a day is extremely important for the health of your skin. This also ensures that the moisture levels in your skin stay consistent.

Sleeping With Makeup

The next mistake on this list that you should avoid making in 2023 would be sleeping with your makeup on. It’s completely understandable why you might fall asleep with your makeup on, because we all lead very active lives, and the one thing that you want to do after getting home from work is to simply rest your head on your pillow.

Unfortunately, if you do sleep with your makeup on, you will make the condition of your skin worse. Sleeping with your makeup on can lead to a whole host of problems, such as blackheads, blemishes, and clogged pores. In addition to this, it will also be very difficult to apply your skin care products, since they won’t be absorbed properly.

Using Too Many Products

Speaking of using products, one mistake that you should avoid, especially if you want to improve the condition of your skin, is using too many products. If you want your skincare and are new to looking after your skin, your first thought might be that if you use a lot of products, your skin will get better. Unfortunately, this is not the case, and you should avoid doing this at all costs.

The first thing that you need to understand is that your skin is actually very sensitive, even if you don’t have sensitive skin. As such, if you use too many products, you will cause problems. For example, if you were to use too many skin care products, you can rid your skin of its essential moisture. More importantly, you might cause an increase in oil production.

Not Using the Best Products for Your Skin

The next mistake to avoid would be not using the best products for your skin. When we talk about the best products, this doesn’t necessarily mean the most expensive products on the market. In case you weren’t aware, everyone has a different skin type, from sensitive skin to dry skin to oily skin to combination skin to normal skin.

If you use the wrong skin care product for your skin type, you are only going to exacerbate existing problems, or worse, create new ones. The first thing that you should do before you buy any skin care product would be to find out what skin type you have.

Exfoliating Too Much

Finally, the last mistake on this list that you should avoid making in 2023 would be exfoliating too much. If you want to learn about skincare, you have no doubt read that you should exfoliate your skin. It’s important to understand that exfoliating your skin by itself is not an issue. However, the frequency with which you exfoliate might be a problem.

You should aim to exfoliate your skin between two to three times a week. If you exfoliate your skin more than this, you run the risk of irritating it. More importantly, you don’t want to remove the first layer of skin, which will expose your pores, making it easier for dirt and bacteria to get in.