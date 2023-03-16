Bellaire United Methodist Church To Host Blessing Of The Animals!

If you love your pet, don’t miss this event!

Houston, TX – March 16, 2023 – Bellaire United Methodist Church (BUMC) is set to host its 11th annual “Blessing of the Animals” event on Saturday, March 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the church, located at 4417 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, TX 77401.

This event is free, family friendly, open to the public, and will be lots of fun. People of all walks of life are invited to bring their pets and have them blessed by the church’s pastors. All pets should be friendly and either on a leash (dogs), in protective carriers (cats), cages (birds, small mammals), fish bowls, or terrariums (amphibians, reptiles).

“God has blessed us with pets of all species, shapes and sizes. These pets are our constant companions and they provide us with unconditional love,” says Seann Duffin, BUMC Senior Pastor. “We want the community to join us as we celebrate, honor and bless the wonderful pets we hold so dear.”

The event will begin with an opening prayer, homily and a group blessing by the pastors. After the brief service, attendees’ pets can receive individual blessings from Pastors Seann Duffin and Lataya Simpson and Youth Director Jordan Payne. Professional photographer Nikky LaWell will also provide attendees with a FREE digital photo of their pet’s individual blessing which will be available for download afterward from the church’s website.

“Every year more people from the community come out to join us on this joyous occasion,” says Lataya Simpson, BUMC Associate Pastor. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this special message with such a pet-loving community.”

For more information, contact Seann Duffin at (713) 666-2167 or sduffin@bellaireumc.org. View the event on the church’s Facebook page or www.bellaireumc.org/bota.

More info:

Each year, millions of people around the world have their pets blessed during an annual blessing ceremony. The event at Bellaire UMC is held in celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment, and his love for all animals.

During this two-hour event, attendees can also visit with representatives from a number of pet care experts and organizations including Westbury Animal Hospital, Woofgang Bakery & Grooming, Faithful Paws pet therapy, Three Dog Bakery, Canine Companions for Independence, and dog trainer Teri Mercatante. Plus, attendees can check out some adorable adoptable pets brought by Golden Beginnings Rescue, Westie & Scottie Rescue, Miniature Schnauzer Rescue, PugHearts of Houston, Rescued Pets Movement, and Citizens for Animal Protection!

About Bellaire United Methodist Church:

Bellaire United Methodist Church is located in the town of Bellaire, Texas. Their mission is to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world. The congregation enjoys spending time together in worship and fellowship, and recognizes that as a congregation, they have the responsibility to look outside of their church building. Seeking to engage the community, they participate in community events, support local charities, and are always looking for more opportunities to connect people to God, connect people to people, and connect people to service. For more information, visit www.bellaireumc.org or follow them on Facebook.