Precinct 4 April 2023 Events and Activities

Community Heroes, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, and More!

Steve Radack Community Center

Community Heroes

Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. – noon

Have you ever wondered what the inside of a S.W.A.T. truck looks like or how police drones work? Come meet local first responders from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable, and Houston Fire Department and learn how they support the community every day. Visit http://hcp4.net/events for more information.

Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center

Easter Treats

Monday, April 3, 10 a.m. – noon

Spread the “yum!” Join us to make delicious Easter treats for your family and friends. We will be making a variety of treats you can hand out or keep for yourself. This class is limited, and registration is required. For more information, call 713-274-3161 or visit http://hcp4.net/weekley.

John Paul Landing Park & Environmental Education Center

Thursday Afternoon Bird Program: Warbler ID Bingo

Thursday, April 6, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Get ready for spring migration by learning to identify the warblers that pass through our area. Then, test your skills with a few rounds of warbler ID bingo. This class is best suited to adults and older students with a keen interest in birds. For more information, email johnpaullanding@hcp4.net or call 713-274-3131.

Mary Jo Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center

Miniature Golf

Mondays – Fridays, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sundays, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The miniature golf course is open to the public. Clubs and balls are available in the front lobby. Players must check in with staff at the front desk. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For additional information, contact the Mary Jo Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center at 832-927-8890 or visit http://hcp4.net/peckham.

Hockley Community Center

Tabletop Arts and Crafts Show

Thursday, April 13, 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Join us for light refreshments as we share our hidden talents through works of art. Whether you quilt, crochet, knit, embroider, paint, or revamp recycled materials – we invite you to show off your creations or stop by to enjoy the artwork. Visit hcp4.net/events to register.

Jim & JoAnn Fonteno Senior Education Center

Memorial Hermann Hospital- “What is Resilience & Why is it Important?

Monday, April 17, 1 – 2 p.m.

When something does not go as expected, do you tend to bounce back, or do you fall apart? There are many ways to build resilience when faced with unexpected adversities. One can also build resilience as one ages. Despite losses and changes in physical health, resilience is important. Join a speaker from Memorial Hermann Hospital who will be talking about what it means to build resilience, and its importance to your overall wellbeing. Registration is required. Visit http://hcp4.net/fonteno.

Bayland Community Center

Bingo

Monday, April 17, at 1 p.m.

Bring an inexpensive white elephant gift for the prize table. Everyone is welcome! For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/bayland.

Kleb Woods Nature Center

Wednesday Afternoon Bird Program: Birding Hawaii

Wednesday, April 19, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

As part of our Birding Around the World series, join guest presenter Nina Rach as she talks about her Hawaii birding adventures. This class is best suited to adults and older students with a keen interest in birds. For more information, email klebwoods@hcp4.net or call 281-357-5324.

Glazier Senior Education Center

Blooming Garden Brunch and Dance

Thursday, April 20, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Celebrate springtime at Glazier. Come enjoy food, fun, and dancing to music from various eras and genres. Please bring a brunch dish to share. Sign up in advance at the front desk for the dish you plan to bring. The brunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dance will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/glazier.

Harris County Precinct 4 and Shakespeare in the Shade Present:

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Outdoor weekend at Bear Creek Pioneer Park – War Memorial Pavilion

Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m.

Indoor performances

Friday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. at Tracy Gee Community Center

Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m. at Weekley Community Center

Experience Shakespeare performed by local actors in a fast, fun, and free format. This year, we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Shade with the show that started it all, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Join us for a story of order and disorder, reality and dream worlds, fairies and humans, and love and marriage. Visit hcp4.net/events for more information.

Tracy Gee Community Center

Eating Healthy: Understanding Carbohydrates

Tuesday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m.

Join Murray, from Devoted, for a deep dive into the importance of understanding carbohydrates and how they can benefit, rather than interfere, with healthy lifestyle goals. For additional information, contact the Tracy Gee Community Center at 832-927-1880 or visit http://hcp4.net/gee.