The Bybee Foundation, Known for Historic Preservation, Grants The Heritage Society $500K for Its Endowment

Houston, March 10: The Heritage Society announced that a $500,000 grant to its permanent endowment has been awarded by the Faith P. and Charles L. Bybee Foundation. The proceeds will support the Heritage Society’s Houston history programs, education, preservation, collections, and infrastructure projects.

“The grant was made in memory of Faith Bybee, a co-founder of The Heritage Society,” Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said. “The Bybees have, throughout their lives, supported our Texas culture and history. So, it is truly wonderful that their foundation has made this funding possible in memory of her original contributions to our organization and its mission.”

“Our museum in the heart of downtown tells our communities’ unique stories that continue to resonate with us – providing perspective on our past and inspiration for our City as it builds toward the future.” The Heritage Society’s board president, Minnette Boesel said. “We are appreciative of the foundation’s generous endowment grant as it contributes toward ensuring the Heritage Society’s future for all.”

“Although the Faith P. and Charles L. Bybee Foundation, created in 1970, has mainly supported cultural and educational non-profits in Fayette County, our Board wanted very much to celebrate the Bybees’ earliest commitment to our Texas heritage, in Houston,” said Steve Ditsler, president of the foundation.

“This event is deeply meaningful to my family,” said Barry Moore, a board member of both The Heritage Society and the Faith P. and Charles L. Bybee Foundation. “I was at the dining room table when Aunt Faith and my father, Harvin Moore, first conceived of The Heritage Society, and I was on Henkel Square in Round Top when she and Uncle Charles first visualized their foundation. It is wonderful that they will be remembered by both.”

More about The Heritage Society: The Heritage Society, a 501 (c)(3) organization, tells the stories of the diverse history of Houston and Texas through collections, exhibits, the arts, educational programs, film, video, and other content. Founded in 1954 by a number of public-spirited Houstonians to rescue the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition, The Heritage Society has since saved an additional nine historic buildings, moved them from various locations to join the Kellum-Noble House in Sam Houston Park, and restored them to reflect their respective eras. These ten buildings, along with the museum gallery, serve as historic reference points and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document life in Houston from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. For more information, please contact info@heritagesociety.org or see www.heritagesociety.org.