Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams Advance to State Competition

KATY, TX [March 10, 2023] – On February 25, 135 Katy ISD Destination Imagination teams showcased their imagination and creativity at the annual Destination Imagination Gulf Coast Regional Tournament. Elementary, junior high and high school students from Katy, Fort Bend, Cy-Fair and Lamar Consolidated independent school districts, as well as several private schools, participated in the tournament held at Mayde Creek High School.

“Winning the Destination Imagination regional competition and now advancing to the state-level event is a testament to the hard work and teamwork these students have exercised throughout this school year,” said Dr. Joan Otten, Director of the Gifted/Talented & Advanced Academics Department at Katy ISD. “Katy ISD is proud to have students from across the district participate in this momentous tournament that will impact their future,” added Otten.

Congratulations to the following Katy ISD 1st-3rd place Destination Imagination teams:

Alexander EL The Shooting Tie Dye Nuggets 1st place Griffin EL Z Marble Express 1st place Kilpatrick EL Tall Tale Tellers 1st place Memorial Parkway EL The Candy Nerds 1st place Shafer EL The Heroic Helpers 1st place Seven Lakes JH The Ultimate Knights 1st place Tays JH Tricky Twix 1st place Seven Lakes HS Crash Test Dummies 1st place Seven Lakes HS Houston We Have a Problem 1st place Morton Ranch HS The Nerd Herd 1st place Kilpatrick EL The Thrillers 2nd place Shafer EL The Golf Coasters 2nd place Wilson EL The Worldwide Ride 2nd place Alexander EL Bright Lights 2nd place Alexander EL Smart Stars 2nd place Exley EL The Jokers 2nd place Exley EL The Golden Knights 2nd place Campbell EL The Future Imaginators 2nd place Holland EL Space Huskies 2nd place Bryant EL The Puzzlers 2nd place McMeans JH 5 to Infinity 2nd place McMeans JH Imagine 7 2nd place Beck JH DIdymos 2nd place Hayes EL Fish Without Chips 3rd place Wolman EL DI of the Tiger 3rd place Holland EL The 7 Legends 3rd place Holland EL Highlighters 3rd place Wilson EL Five Musketeers 3rd place Exley EL The Panthers 3rd place Stanley EL Sushi Drones 3rd place Beck JH Team DInoMite! 3rd place Beckendorff JH The Spy Turtles from the Sea I.A. 3rd place Beckendorff JH SMAAC 3rd place Tompkins HS Fantastic 4 3rd place

The following Katy ISD teams also earned “High Instant Challenge” medals:

Griffin EL White Blossoms High IC Wolman EL Science Peeps High IC Kilpatrick EL The Imaginators High IC Kilpatrick EL Destination Reachers High IC Katy EL Glory SeeKErs High IC Exley EL The Panthers High IC Exley EL The Golden Knights High IC Exley EL The Jokers High IC Alexander EL Bright Lights High IC Tays JH Tricky Twix High IC Morton Ranch HS The Nerd Herd High IC Seven Lakes HS Houston We Have a Problem High IC

Last year, 13 Katy ISD teams advanced to the state level. This year, 22 teams are headed to the Lone Star Finals State Tournament to be held on March 24-25 in Arlington, Texas. Additionally, Katy ISD had senior-level teams compete in an advanced instant challenge called “Extreme.” The team known as “Crash Test Dummies” from Seven Lakes High School won second place and will advance to state.

Destination Imagination is an extraordinary non-profit organization that provides educational programs for students to learn and experience creativity and teamwork. In preparation for a tournament, students choose a “Challenge,” prepare a solution to the challenge, and present their solution in a highly-creative skit. Additionally, all teams participate in an “Instant Challenge,” which is a test of their improvisational skills. Their final score is a combination of the two events. Over 100,000 students in more than 30 countries participate in Destination Imagination annually.

Downloadable photos of Destination Imagination Teams