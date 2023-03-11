FRIENDS of CAFB to Host Spring Party and Fashion Show

FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend, an auxiliary volunteer group supporting Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB), will host its annual membership social and fashion show at 11811 Sendera Lane in Richmond on Thursday, April 13 from 6pm – 8pm. All are welcome to attend and join in the fun!

In addition to socializing and hors d-oeuvres, guests will enjoy a style show by Fabulous You and learn more about what their membership dues have been able to do to support the children served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend. Their Special Needs Fund underwrites the needs of children in the foster care system that other providers are unable to offer – items that most people take for granted. The fund has underwritten backpacks filled with school supplies, summer camp tuition, tutoring, caps and gowns for graduating seniors and computers for college students. FRIENDS has more than 100 members and is managed by a Council which provides volunteer opportunities and social events throughout the year. Annual membership dues are $40 per year. Membership is open to anyone.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact Pat at tootsomers@gmail.com or 281-782-9063. For membership information about FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend go to https://www.cafb.org/volunteer/volunteer-opportunities/friends-of-child-advocates-of-fort-bend/.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by Strengthening the Voice of the Child, Healing the Hurt, and Breaking the Cycle of abuse and neglect for children and families in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served 22,000 children since opening its doors in 1991.

The agency’s Charlie’s Chocolate Factory Gala which supports its programs for children is set for April 29, 2023. Sponsorships of $150 – $15,000 are available. For more information about the Gala or to sponsor contact Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or tsheridan@cafb.org.

For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.