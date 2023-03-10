A Forest Production and Management Program will be held on March 23, 2023 from 9:00-11:00 a.m., where the first 50 producers who register and attend the event in person will get a free tree. Topics will cover: How to Plant a Tree, Benefits of Urban Forestry, Sustainable Forestry and the SFLR Program and a Tree Planting Demonstration. The event will be held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Fort Bend County Office, 1402 Band Road, Rosenberg, TX 77471. For additional information or to register, contact PVAMU CEP County Extension Agent, Dr. Abdul Hakeem at 281-342-3034 or abhakeem@pvamu.edu.