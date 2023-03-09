The Texas Rent Relief Program will be accepting new applications

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ Texas Rent Relief (TRR) Program has $96M remaining to help Texans affected by the pandemic. Since the program launched in February 2021, TRR has provided more than $2 billion in rent and utility relief to more than 300,000 households throughout 250 counties in Texas, and prevented evictions for more than 21,000 households.

Having nearly processed all previously submitted applications, TRR will accept new applications for rent and utility assistance starting Tuesday, March 14, at 8:00 AM, through Tuesday, March 28, at 11:59 PM. Limited funds are available.

Here’s how to apply:

Visit texasrentrelief.com to review eligibility details and required documents. Collect all documents and paperwork ahead of time to help make the application process smoother. Starting March 14, submit your application online or over the phone by calling the TRR call center at 833-9TX-RENT (833-989-7368). Keep an eye out for communication from the program in case we need more information to process your application.

PLEASE NOTE: Applications will be processed in the order received, with priority given to applicants who are facing eviction and include a valid eviction court docket number in their applications.

Lone Star Legal Aid is available to help those who are facing eviction. Apply for free legal assistance by visiting lonestarlegal.org/get-help or calling 800-733-8394.

Lone Star Legal Aid (LSLA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit law firm focused on advocacy for low-income and underserved populations by providing free legal education, advice, and representation. LSLA serves millions of people at 125% of federal poverty guidelines, who live in 72 counties in the eastern and Gulf Coast regions of Texas, and 4 counties in Southwest Arkansas. LSLA focuses its resources on maintaining, enhancing, and protecting income and economic stability; preserving housing; improving outcomes for children; establishing and sustaining family safety, stability, health, and wellbeing; and assisting populations with special vulnerabilities, like those with disabilities, the aging, survivors of crime and disasters, the unemployed and underemployed, the unhoused, those with limited English language skills, and the LGBTQIA+ community. To learn more about Lone Star Legal Aid, visit our website at www.LoneStarLegal.org.

Media contact: media@lonestarlegal.org