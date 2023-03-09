Spectrum Fusion Studios moves to new space and begins collaboration with Impact Hub in downtown Houston

Coincides with celebration of Autism Acceptance Month in April

HOUSTON, March 9, 2023 – On Apr. 1 Spectrum Fusion Studios, the media production arm of Spectrum Fusion, moves to a new workspace, or “launchpad,” with Impact Hub Houston, which also signifies the beginning of a transformational new partnership. The Studios’ move to 1801 Main St., 10th floor, in the Amegy Bank Building, coincides with April’s Autism Acceptance (formerly National Autism Awareness Month), a time when the Autism Society emphasizes the need to build an inclusive community where autistic individuals are embraced and supported to achieve the highest quality of life possible.

Afternoon and evening programs for community groups, including art, cooking, music and creative writing, will remain at Spectrum Fusion’s building on Bissonnet in the West University area.

Spectrum Fusion embraces neurodiversity and inclusion by providing meaningful programming for young adults on the autism spectrum seeking careers in the media industry through job training, internships and employability, most notably through its Spectrum Studio Media Team and Reactor Room. The new Impact Hub Houston collaboration will be a game changer, as this nonprofit designs platforms and programs to build an inclusive innovation ecosystem and empower diverse thought leaders, social entrepreneurs, and impact stakeholders to effect change. It has been described as “an innovation lab, a business incubator and a social enterprise community center.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Impact Hub in this exciting venture which will provide invaluable resources, connections and a ‘brain trust’ to help Spectrum Fusion move to a new level in delivering services to neurodivergent individuals,” says Heidi Ham, Ph.D., Founder and Director of Spectrum Fusion. “Working alongside experts who know how to launch entrepreneurial endeavors and make them successful will allow us to grow and expand our footprint, particularly in the creative services industry. It’s an exciting time to be involved with Impact Hub, and I think we can learn from one another.”

Stieglitz Ham notes that Grace Rodriguez is the visionary behind Impact Hub Houston and is a pioneer in providing strategies for entrepreneurs around the world.

The Spectrum Fusion Media Team allows individuals to forge career pathways into the creative and media industries, where many are underrepresented. Companies and nonprofits now have a way of connecting with creative professionals on the autism spectrum — and fostering neurodiversity in the workplace.

For the six Houston-area residents it employs, the Spectrum Fusion Studio has provided opportunities for the Media Team to work on a range of fulfilling projects — including documentaries, commercials, and promotional videos. Clients have included Johnson & Johnson, Autism Speaks, Kaiser Permanente, United Way and ROCO.

Additionally, the Reactor Room will benefit from the Impact Hub collaboration. This program was created to improve the possibilities for adults on the autism spectrum to succeed using their talents, passions, and ideas. A panel of entrepreneurs, business leaders, community connectors and special matter experts provide participants with new opportunities. The Reactor Room may lead to internships, projects to build portfolios, a business launch or even employment.

“We celebrate Autism Acceptance Month year-round,” says Steiglitz Ham. “Through our Studio and Reactor Room, we are proactive about hiring individuals who are neurodivergent and providing meaningful opportunities for those on the autism spectrum whose ability to think differently is actually a huge asset. Our Media Team members have proven they can deliver high-quality products to our clients. Neurodiversity is about embracing the fact that everyone’s brain works differently.”

“ROCO is thrilled to always find ways to normalize diversity,” says Alecia Lawyer, ROCO’s Artistic Director and Founder. “One of the things people don’t talk about enough is neurodiversity, and the ability to incorporate adults with autism into artistic and creative projects. This has been a dream for us working with Spectrum Fusion over the last three years.”

Current Spectrum Fusion Media Team members include:

William Purdy, Creative Director

John Karl Barth, Videographer

Darren Logue, Production Assistant

Philip Thomas, Lead Editor

Rachel Joanna, Graphic Artist

Rhys Griffin, Storyteller/Voice Actor

Gabriel Hood, Videography Intern

Chima Onuh, Graphic Design Intern

To continue to support the Media Team and add new jobs, Spectrum Fusion has turned to fundraising through sponsorships. “Neurodiversity in the Media Industry,” is an opportunity for individuals, foundations and companies to sponsor new positions with the Spectrum Fusion Studio at various funding levels from $250 on up to $20,000.

For the other creative autistic adults whom Spectrum Fusion serves —the Studio is a valuable source of support that showcases their abilities and work experience with polished, high-quality videos.

To learn more about Spectrum Fusion, visit our website at www.spectrumfusion.org. To become a sponsor, please contact heidi@spectrumfusion.org or call 832-208-5786.

Photos courtesy of Spectrum Fusion.

Videos:

About Spectrum Fusion Studios: https://youtu.be/rKAah-Sr1QM

Meet the Media Team: https://youtu.be/G-wX7RQJecA

A look at the studio’s work, Johnson & Johnson: https://youtu.be/5Ohov5-VhvQ

About Spectrum Fusion

Dr. Heidi Stieglitz Ham piloted Spectrum Fusion in Australia and founded Spectrum Fusion as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Houston in 2018. Spectrum Fusion is dedicated to improving the quality of lives of adults on the autism spectrum by unleashing their full potential and providing new connections and opportunities for them to bring their talents and gifts to society. Spectrum Fusion forges career pathways for autistic adults to enter the creative and media industries. The nonprofit does not charge participants to be part of its programs; it relies solely on sponsorships, grants, and private donations, and has now hired six adults on the autism spectrum.

www.spectrumfusion.org.