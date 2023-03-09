Central Fort Bend Chamber Approves Executive Committee for 2023 And Three New Board Members

March 8, 2023 – The Central Fort Bend Chamber (CFBC) is happy to announce the appointment of the 2023 Executive Committee and approval of three new board of director members. The following slate of Executing Committee members, as well as the new board members were approved unanimously.

Matt Breazeale, PE, Quiddity, will lead the 2023 Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board. The other Executive Committee members will be, Kim Sachtleben, PE, Costello, Inc., Chair-Elect; Luis Garcia, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Treasurer; Megan Crutcher, PE, Odyssey Engineering Group, Secretary; Courtney Diepraam, Memorial Hermann Healthcare System, Past Chair; and Kristin Weiss, IOM, President & CEO of the Chamber.

“It has been an honor to serve with a great group of Fort Bend County’s business leaders and influences under the guidance of Kristin Weiss and leadership of Courtney Diepraam this past year. The vision of this team and the goals that they have set forth to advocate for businesses and encourage growth in the county is inspiring.” said Matt Breazeale, Chair of the Board. “I am grateful and excited to lead this team in implementing the new programs, events, and educational offering the chamber has in store for this year. I am confident that with this team, 2023 will truly be a year where the Chamber helps businesses prosper in Fort Bend County.”

New board members for 2023 include Chris McDaniel, Silver Eagle Distributors; Tim Kinsinger, Frito Lay and Alberto Urbina, HCC Center for Manufacturing Excellence.

The Central Fort Bend Chamber, a 5-Star Accredited Chamber, is a 501(c)6 non-profit membership organization dedicated to creating a strong local economy where businesses can prosper. The Central Fort Bend Chamber’s mission is to cultivate community connections, advocate for business and facilitate growth.

Pictures: Courtney Diepraam, Luis Garcia, Matt Breazeale, Kim Sachtleben, Megan Crutcher, Kristin Weiss, Chris McDaniel, Tim Kinsinger and Alberto Urbina.