Astrodome Conservancy hosts 3rd annual Race for the Dome on Saturday, Apr. 15 with registration now open

WHAT: The Astrodome Conservancy will host the 3rd annual RACE FOR THE DOME, with registration now open to the public. Join the fun on Saturday, April 15 to race around the iconic Astrodome with hundreds of Dome-lovers and fans in support of a bright future for the Eighth Wonder of the World. Proceeds benefit the Astrodome Conservancy.

This year’s event features a 5K road race and a Kids 1K fun run for the youngest of Astrodome fans. Come dressed in your vintage gear or best Dome wear and stay around to party after the race to celebrate the Astrodome’s 58th birthday.

Awards are given for top three male and female overall competitors, and top three kids finishers.

Join the Astrodome Conservancy and more than 200 fans as they race around the Dome supporting efforts to create a vibrant future for the landmark Dome.

WHEN: Saturday, April 15 – 8 am – noon

8 a.m. – 1K kids fun run circles the Astrodome

8:15 a.m. – 5K road race begins follows a route around the Dome and through NRG Park

9 a.m. – Post-race party kicks off with an awards ceremony

WHERE: 3 NRG Parkway, Houston, Texas 77054

Participants enter via Gate 10 at the intersection of Kirby and McNee Streets on the west side of the Park.

REGISTER: Click here or go to https://raceroster.com/events/2023/72860/race-for-the-dome to register. Cost is $35 for the 5K race and $20 for the Kids’ 1K run.

MORE: Race for the Dome benefits the Astrodome Conservancy and supports our work to ensure a bright future for the iconic Astrodome. The Astrodome Conservancy is the champion of the Astrodome on behalf of the people of Houston and Harris County. Our work brings together ideas, resources, and leadership to save and redevelop the 8th Wonder of the World. Find us at www.astrodomeconservancy.org.

PARKING: Parking at NRG Park will be available in the BLUE LOT and FREE to all registered participants on race day. Participants will need to enter through GATE 9.

FOLLOW: You can follow the Astrodome Conservancy on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for fun facts and race information. Use #RacefortheDome.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Astrodome Conservancy