The Village School Students Snag First Place at University of Houston Think Tank Pitch Competition

Houston, Texas (March 8, 2023) – Three students from The Village School, a pre-kindergarten through the 12th-grade private day and boarding school located in Houston, took home first place at the University of Houston Think Tank pitch competition at the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship on Saturday, March 4.

Village juniors Walton Kuno, Shaan Patel, and Dante Zain Ilham pitched their company, Who Got Next, which provides college-level exposure to underrepresented high school athletes to the judges. As the top winners, they received money to invest in their business courtesy of the Downtown Rotary Club of Houston.

“Walton, Shaan, and Dante have proven their ingenuity and innovation skills by developing Who Got Next. It was rewarding to see them recognized for all of their hard work and creativity,” said Patricia Elliston, entrepreneurial diploma lead at Village. “We can’t wait to see what the trio does next on their entrepreneurial journey.”

Another Village team, Step in Education, which helps international students find community and improve their English-speaking skills by providing a platform that coordinates in-person and online English conversation classes, also placed among the top five teams.

