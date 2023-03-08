Infrastructure Update with Chris Steubing

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Infrastructure Planning Division will host an informative event titled “Infrastructure Update” on Thursday, April 6th from 7:30 – 9:00 AM at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce with Chris Steubing, City of Sugar Land’s Assistant City Manager. Chris will be informing participating on plans and updates to infrastructure within the city.

Topics will include:

• The City’s vision and our plan to transition into a data rich and data driven organization beyond where we are today.

• The City’s efforts on developing, managing, and utilizing quality data for service and infrastructure improvements.

• Data everywhere – systems and efforts where data is and can be mined for purposes related to improving services.

• Intro to What Works Cities – Service Delivery Models, Data as a Service and Customer Experience and more

• Samples of presentation pieces that are used to improve analytics of the information and how this identifies inefficiencies and helps us improve.

Registration is currently open and exclusive for members only. Event Sponsor: $500, includes company name featured on all marketing materials, social media platforms and chamber website, a unique registration page branded with company logo, recognition during the event, five (5) guest invitations, and a representative of your organization will have the option to give a brief introduction. Individual Member Reservations are $25. At the Door Member Reservations are $40. Register today at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Paige Hitchcock at 281-566-2152 or Paige@fortbendcc.org.

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Infrastructure Planning Division, under the leadership of Chair, Trisha Frederick with Costello, Inc. educates and advocates for transportation, infrastructure and development programs throughout the region that promote opportunities for investment that encourage an improved quality of life in our region.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.