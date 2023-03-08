Harmony School of Innovation – Katy Teacher Nominated for LifeChanger of the Year Award

(KATY) Inspiring, dedicated, hardworking… any of these words can describe a teacher, but now a Harmony School of Innovation – Katy teacher has another word to describe her, “LifeChanger.” Jesenia Pineda is an English and Language Arts Teacher, PATH College Career Teacher, Homebound Teacher, Speech and Debate Coach, and Cheerleading Coach. She has been nominated for the 2023 LifeChanger of the Year award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

As a Homebound teacher, Ms. Pineda works directly with Homebound students who are unable to attend school in person due to their disabilities. She also facilitates communications between the students, their parents, all their teachers, and the special education department.

“Ms. Pineda has excellent rapport with her students and encourages them to do their best in any area she teaches, regardless of their skill level, said T’wala Lochner, the Harmony School of Innovation – Katy parent who nominated Ms. Pineda for the award. “Ms. Pineda is an outstanding teacher who can work with diverse groups. She encourages parental involvement and advocates for students to be actively engaged in their own education by encouraging them to communicate their needs. Ms. Pineda’s dedication to turning students into lifelong learners is a great asset to the entire school!”

Pineda is eligible to receive one of 17 cash prizes up to $10,000. Winners will be announced in late March/Early April.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 61 high performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 61 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

About LifeChanger of the Year Award

LifeChanger of the Year is an annual program recognizing K-12 educators and school employees across the country. The program celebrates those who are making a significant difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership. Since 2011, more than 6,700 school employees from more than 2,000 school districts have been recognized and have awarded more than $650,000 to schools and school employees.