Gayle Wells Foundation for Early Onset Alzheimer’s & Care Announces Christina Wells as Official Celebrity Ambassador & Musical Host of Annual Gayle-la this April

(March 7, 2023) Houston-based non-profit, the Gayle Wells Foundation for Early Onset Alzheimer’s & Care, has joined forces with musical powerhouse Christina Wells, whose belief in the organization’s mission has fueled her decision to become the foundation’s official spokesperson.

Christina Wells first received national attention as a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent and she is now bringing down the house nightly on the 25th Anniversary National Tour of Chicago the Musical in the role of Matron “Mama” Morton. With her fast-growing nationwide fan base and active social media presence, Christina will use her voice and platform to champion the foundation’s work with individuals and families who are navigating the unique challenges that come with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis under the age of 65.

In addition to video segments and social media posts rolling out during the days and weeks to come, Christina will serve as host and musical guest for the Annual Forget-Me-Not Gayle-la in downtown Houston on the evening of April 22.

Christina states, “As a Registered Nurse I have worked with patients affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s for many, many years. When I met Laura Sutherland and heard her story, I felt the passion she has for people struggling with early onset Alzheimer’s. I knew I had found a place where I could help – where I can use my voice to not just entertain but to enlighten. I’m committed to promoting the work being done by the Gayle Wells Foundation (GWF) and I’m eager to illuminate ways in which GWF is helping people in our community get the resources they need and gain access to education initiatives that GWF has created.”

“I can think of no one better than Christina to champion the mission of this organization. As a former nurse and beloved entertainer, she is uniquely equipped to shine her bright light on the issues and opportunities before us as we serve individuals impacted by this disease,” states GWF founder and executive director, Laura Sutherland.

The Gayle Wells Foundation was created in 2014 by founder Laura Sutherland, who knows first-hand the horrors of navigating early-onset Alzheimer’s with a loved one. After losing her partner, Gayle Wells, in 2011, Laura set out to create an organization that offered the kind of support she and Gayle lacked, from diagnosis to final breaths.

This year’s Forget-Me-Not Gayle-la will be held on April 22 at the Magnolia Hotel in downtown Houston and will feature an evening of music by Christina Wells, as well as a delicious meal, drinks, meet and greet reception for those who opt for a VIP ticket, plus a silent auction to raise awareness and additional support for the work being done for families across Texas and beyond.

For more on the Gayle Wells Foundation for Early Onset Alzheimer’s & Care, visit www.gaylewells.org and for details on this year’s Forget Me Not Gayle-la, visit www.gaylewells.org/events.Watch for Christina on @ChristinaWellsOfficial on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram or visit ChristinaWells.com.