Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1 billion in local sales tax allocations for March, 9.9 percent more than in March 2022.

These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (March 2023) Recipient March 2023

Allocations Change from

March 2022 Year-to-date

Change Cities $633.2M ↑8.9% ↑7.8% Transit Systems $215.7M ↑9.5% ↑8.3% Counties $62.1M ↑13.9% ↑13.5% Special Purpose Districts $92.4M ↑15.3% ↑15.5% Total $1.0B ↑9.9% ↑8.9%

For details on March sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.