Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1 billion in local sales tax allocations for March, 9.9 percent more than in March 2022.
These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (March 2023)
|Recipient
|March 2023
Allocations
|Change from
March 2022
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$633.2M
|↑8.9%
|↑7.8%
|Transit Systems
|$215.7M
|↑9.5%
|↑8.3%
|Counties
|$62.1M
|↑13.9%
|↑13.5%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$92.4M
|↑15.3%
|↑15.5%
|Total
|$1.0B
|↑9.9%
|↑8.9%
For details on March sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.