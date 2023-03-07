The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Infrastructure Planning Division will host an informative panel discussion titled “Texas Power Hour – Powering Fort Bend & A Reliable Energy Market Structure for Texas” on Tuesday, March 28th from 7:30 – 9:00 AM at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce with Bill Barnes, Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs for NRG and Daryl Miller, General Manager of the WA Parish Generating Station. The panelists will discuss what’s new at NRG’s WA Parish plant, the lively discussions and debates in Austin, and why Texas needs dispatchable generation. This session will be moderated by Trisha Frederick, P.E., FBCC Infrastructure Planning Division Chair, Costello, Inc.

Event Sponsor: NRG Energy

Bill Barnes is the Regulatory Affairs for NRG located in Austin. He is responsible for covering ERCOT market design issues for the retail and wholesale electricity markets, providing market analysis, commercial advice, and regulatory advocacy. Bill represents NRG at the Texas Legislature, Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), and in the ERCOT stakeholder process. Bill has served in the ERCOT stakeholder process as an elected member of the Technical Advisory Committee, Wholesale Market Subcommittee, Reliability and Operations Subcommittee, and Protocol Revision Subcommittee. Bill has over 20 years of experience in the U.S. power industry.

Daryl Miller is the General Manager of WA Parish is responsible for the safe and reliable operation for WA Parish. This plant is the largest fossil generation station in the United States. Daryl has over 42 years of power plant experience working at 7 different coal and gas plants throughout the United States. He transferred to WA Parish in February 2021 from Homer City Generating Station in Homer City PA.

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Infrastructure Planning Division, under the leadership of Chair, Trisha Frederick with Costello, Inc. educates and advocates for transportation, infrastructure and development programs throughout the region that promote opportunities for investment that encourage an improved quality of life in our region.

