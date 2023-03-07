Musical Storytelling Performance For Children At Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries invites children entering grades K through 12 to a musical performance of “Storytelling Through Sound” on Thursday, March 16, from 10:15 to 11:00 am, in the Meeting Room at the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear.

Music tells stories, just like books. In this interactive musical storytelling performance, Houston harpist Hope Cowan will demonstrate the techniques that composers use to tell their stories. Children will then have an opportunity to invent their own sound story and hear it come to life on the harp.

One of Houston’s most sought-after event harpists, Cowan is principal harpist with the Symphony of Southeast Texas and is a founding member of both the Deciduous and the Lynx Trios. Current president of the Greater Houston Chapter of the American Harp Society, she is on the faculty for the Houston Summer Harp Festival and is an alumna of the Da Camera Youth Artist program.

Made possible by a grant through Young Audiences of Houston, the performance is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, but seating is limited to the first 50 guests.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675).