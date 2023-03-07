Hop to It! The Bunny Returns to Katy Mills for Easter

KATY, TX – Katy Mills is pleased to announce Bunny visits for families as part of the Bunny Photo Experience at Katy Mills. The Bunny arrives on Friday, March 17 and will be available for visits until Saturday, April 8. All photos and events will take place at the Easter Set near American Eagle Outfitters in Neighborhood 6.

The Bunny Photo Experience will be open on Monday – Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM, Saturday from 10 AM – 8 PM and noon – 6 PM on Sunday. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today by clicking here.

Katy Mills will also host events with the Bunny this season including:

Pet Photos – Sunday, March 19, 6 PM – 7 PM

Bring your furry friend to pose with the Bunny! Please enter through Entry 7 and ensure pets are on a leash or in a carrier.

Tea Time with the Easter Bunny – Saturday, March 25, 2 PM – 3 PM.

Hop to it and join the Tea Party with the Easter Bunny! Tea and treats are limited to the first 50 children. Must register in advance to attend by clicking here.

Caring Bunny® – Sunday, March 26, 9 AM – 10:30 AM

Caring Bunny® is a private event for children with special needs and their families. Special care is taken to ensure a sensory-friendly environment. Reservations are required. For more information, click here.