Harmony Public Schools to Open Two New Campuses

(HOUSTON) Harmony Public Schools is expanding with two new campuses scheduled to be built in 2024. The land has been purchased in Pearland and Fresno. The Pearland campus will be the first Harmony school in Brazoria County and the Fresno school will be the eighth campus in Fort Bend County.

Demand is high for student enrollment in Harmony Public Schools. According to the TEA in 2020, Harmony Public Schools outranked all other charter school systems in the state with the most students on their waitlist.

“We are excited about the growth of Harmony Public Schools,” said Harmony Public Schools Houston South and West District Superintendent Ramazan Coskuner. “These two new campuses will showcase the drive our schools have as we strive to educate scholars not just academically, but also in character.”

Both schools will be part of the TEA-recognized “A” -rated district and have two buildings that will house 1500 students from grade levels Kindergarten to 12th grade. Groundbreaking is set for September 2024 with an expected start date of August 2025 for both the Fresno and Pearland campuses.

Harmony Public Schools are family-focused public charter schools that provide high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) for students in PreK- Grade 12. Harmony Public Schools West Texas is an A-Rated district by the Texas Education Agency and has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as among its top high schools in America.

