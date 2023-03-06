Katy ISD to Offer Commercial Driver’s License Program for Students

KATY, TX [February 3, 2023] – Beginning next fall, Katy ISD will offer a CDL Student Training and Licensing Program to rising 11th grade students turning 18 and interested in obtaining their commercial driver’s license (CDL). This new program is in partnership with Katy ISD’s Raines Academy and Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Services LLC.

“With access to one of the world’s largest ports serving the region, the state of Texas and the United States, along with multiple warehouses in the Katy area, this program is an excellent opportunity for our students to explore this lucrative career locally,” said Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski. “Through this partnership, Katy ISD will be providing students with free training that can lead to job opportunities after graduation and will ultimately assist with the current supply needs across the country,” added Gregorski.

The District will host CDL informational programs across its high school campuses this month.

Tour Dates Times and Campuses March 29, 2023 8:30 a.m. – Mayde Creek High School 11 a.m. – Morton Ranch High School 1 p.m. – Taylor High School March 30, 2023 8:30 a.m. – Jordan High School 11 a.m. – Seven Lakes High School 1 p.m. – Tompkins High School March 31, 2023 8:30 a.m. – Paetow High School 11 a.m. – Katy High School 1 p.m. – Cinco Ranch High School

The average salary for a truck driver is $81,999 per year, according to employment website Indeed. The Raines Academy CDL program will provide training and licensing for Class A (no additional endorsement) or Class A with a Class B Passenger/School Bus Endorsement.

