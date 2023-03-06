ICYMI: Sen. Cruz Commemorates Texas Rangers Bicentennial

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) delivered remarks on the floor of the U.S. Senate celebrating the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Texas Ranger Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers.

Sen. Cruz and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) introduced the Texas Rangers Bicentennial Resolution last week, a resolution that commemorates the Texas Rangers. The bill honors the men and women, past and present, who have dedicated their lives to upholding public safety in the Lone Star State as peace officers in the Texas Ranger Division. Their resolution was unanimously agreed to by their colleagues, and passed the Senate.

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) introduced the resolution in the House.

“I’m proud to honor this prestigious division of Texas law enforcement as it celebrates its 200th year of service to the Lone Star State and our Nation,” Sen. Cruz said. “The Rangers are a pillar of Texas, which has greatly contributed to the safety of Texans for two centuries. I look forward to their continued service for decades and centuries to come.”

Following the speech, Sen. Cruz met with Major James Thomas, company commander of Texas Rangers, Company “F,” and other representatives and presented them with a commemorative copy of the resolution. Major James is officially representing the Texas Ranger Division in Washington, D.C. this week, and accepted the resolution on their behalf.

“On behalf of the more than 200 women and men in the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Ranger Division, I’d like to express our sincere gratitude toward Senators Cruz and Cornyn for this distinct honor,” Ranger Chief Jason Taylor said. “Like the Texas Rangers, Senators Cruz and Cornyn are fully committed to the rule of law and we are humbled that they would highlight the Rangers’ legacy and the work we do today to keep our state — and country — safe.”

The Texas Ranger Division is the oldest state law enforcement agency in North America, established in 1823. They are internationally respected for: conducting major criminal investigations, suppressing organized crime, expertise with respect to special weapons and tactics, serving as bomb squads, special rapid response capabilities, crisis negotiation capabilities, joint intelligence center management, and investigating unsolved crimes.

“With a year’s worth of events planned throughout Texas, to have this recognition in Washington, D.C. is certainly a highlight,” Texas Ranger Bicentennial Chairman Russell S. Molina said. “It’s important that we commemorate the 200 years of service, as well as use this as an opportunity to educate, not only on the history, but also about the modern Ranger. Today’s Texas Rangers reflects the diversity, professionalism, and integrity you would hope to find in one of the world’s oldest – and finest – law enforcement organizations.”

