How To Achieve Optimal Results From Cosmetic Dentistry





Cosmetic dentistry is a reasonably new sub-specialty, but its popularity has grown exponentially. The field is primarily concerned with the aesthetic appeal of teeth and the surrounding tissues. Currently, several interventions are available to enhance how good your teeth look. Here is a simple guide to ensure you get the perfect smile with cosmetic dentistry.

Understand What Falls Under Cosmetic Dentistry.

Several problems require the attention of a cosmetic dentist. For example, tooth discolouration is relatively common, especially among adults. It’s a consequence of poor oral hygiene and bad dental practices. Discolouration occurs when tartar forms on the enamel and adopts an off-white tinge. Furthermore, discolouration results from exposure to nicotine and tar from smoking. Regardless of the cause, discolouration reduces the aesthetic appeal of your teeth.

Chipped and cracked teeth ruin the visual symmetry of your dentition. As a result, the perfect smile is compromised. Fortunately, cosmetic dentistry can correct the injury regardless of how you got it.

Crooked teeth also compromise the visual appeal of your teeth. They occur due to crowding, small jaw size, overbites and underbites. Often the cause is genetic, but poor oral hygiene and trauma can cause the misalignment.

Poorly shaped teeth look bad. Furthermore, they may create gaps that distort the overall look of your smile.

Missing teeth can also be an eyesore, especially if the front sets of teeth are affected. In most cases, teeth go missing after a traumatic injury, but severe tooth decay and poor oral health can also cause teeth to fall off.

Another common problem in cosmetic dentistry is a gummy smile. This occurs when the gums overgrow and make teeth appear shorter. It’s also a side effect of medications like phenytoin and some antihypertensives.

Interventions in Cosmetic Dentistry

There are several procedures done under cosmetic dentistry. Most are simple day procedures, while others require meticulous planning and several appointments. Here are some of the common interventions.

Teeth whitening is the most popular intervention in cosmetic dentistry. The procedure involves thoroughly cleaning the teeth and using bleaching products to whiten the enamel. Laser technology is also used to whiten teeth. The overall result of teeth whitening is fresher.

Dental Bonding

Dental bonding describes the application of composite resin on the enamel to conceal cracks and discolouration. Furthermore, bonding can change the shape of teeth to make them more uniform. Dental bonding is reversible; the installation requires replacement every five to seven years.

Tooth Contouring

A cosmetic dentist can also shape teeth by chipping away small sections of the enamel. This is called contouring. It’s a simple procedure: however, there is a limit to how much dental structure the dentist can remove.

Veneers

Veneers are shells fitted on the teeth’ front surface to conceal chips, cracks and discolouration. Most veneers are made of medical-grade ceramic or porcelain shells, which are durable. Nonetheless, they need replacement every decade or so.

Dental Crowns

Crowns are placed on top of damaged teeth to cover, protect and restore the shape of teeth. The process of fitting a dental crown is simple. The damaged tooth is reshaped, and a replacement crown is fitted on the remaining dental structure. Dental crowns are also used to hold dental bridges and cover dental implants. Generally, crowns are made of metal, porcelain, ceramic and resin.

Laser Treatment

Laser energy is used to bleach the enamel and manage tooth discolouration. Furthermore, laser technology is used to contour overgrown gum tissue. This treatment option is fairly new, but the results are impeccable.

Where to Start

Unfortunately, most people needing cosmetic dental care need help figuring out where to start. A simple dental visit is enough to identify the problems that limit the aesthetic appeal of your dentition. Furthermore, your dentist will explain possible interventions to enhance your smile and oral health.

Although there is a lot that cosmetic dentistry has to offer, it’s essential to follow good dental practices to maintain the perfect smile and enhance your oral health naturally.