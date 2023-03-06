Houston Arboretum Hosts Spring Plant Sale Friday & Saturday, March 24-25

Plants will help attract birds, bees and butterflies

WHAT: Spring is one of the best times to garden in Houston, so get ready for the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center’s Spring Plant Sale. A variety of Texas natives will be featured, including perennial and annual wildflowers, grasses, shrubs, and trees – perfect for attracting butterflies, bees, and other pollinators to your yard or garden while helping to conserve water, reduce mowing, protect the soil, and save money on fertilizer and pesticides. Proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s conservation and education efforts.

Please note that plant quantities may be limited, and the plant list is subject to change based on availability. A few of the 80+ plant varieties available include Blue Mistflower, Inland Sea Oats, Texas Wisteria, and a number of native milkweed species.

All proceeds from the Plant Sale benefit the Arboretum’s conservation and education efforts.

WHO: The Houston Arboretum holds plant sales in both spring and fall. Arboretum members receive discounts on all plant purchases.

WHEN: Friday, Mar. 24 and Saturday, Mar. 25 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 120 West Loop North, Houston, 77024 (between Post Oak Boulevard and Woodway Drive)

Plant Sale Tips

Arrive early for the best chance at getting your desired plants

Become a Member for discounts on Plant Sale purchases

Enter via the 610 Entrance and park along the parking loop for easy access to the Plant Sale

Bring your own cart if you have one! Limited carts will be available to transport plants at the sale.

COST: Admission to the Spring Plant Sale is free; all are welcome. Plant prices are as follows: $4.50 – 4 inches; $11 – 1 gallon; $15 – Milkweed and $30 – 3 to 5 gallons. https://houstonarboretum.org/event/spring-plant-sale/

For more information about the Spring Plant Sale or to join the Arboretum and enjoy all the benefits of membership, visit houstonarboretum.org or call 713-681-8433.

The Houston Arboretum’s Spring Plant Sale on Friday, Mar. 24 and Saturday, Mar. 25 offers many choices of plants and flowers that can attract bees, butterflies and birds to your garden.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Houston Arboretum

Link to photos here.

# # #

ABOUT:

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to

people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and

animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the

state of Texas serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more

than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of

membership visit houstonarboretum.org.