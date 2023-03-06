Cinco Ranch Branch Library Presents Introductory Ms Publisher Class

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Adult Services staff at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present a free, introductory computer class, “Introduction to MS Publisher,” for version 2016, on Wednesday, March 22, from 10:15 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Learn the basics of using this desktop-publishing software program to create greeting cards, invitations, forms, banners, signs, and much more by using templates and clip art.

The class is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-395-1311, or by visiting the library.