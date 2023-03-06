Cinco Ranch Branch Library Hosts Workshop For Job-Hunters

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present a special program for job hunters, “Sharpening Your Interviewing Skills,” on Monday, March 20, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Workforce Solutions’ Regional Facilitator Joshua Allmon will provide helpful tips for job hunters who would like to sharpen their job-hunting skills. Get prepared for venturing into the job market by getting tips for the employment interview. Learn about common interview questions and the best answers, proper attire, and interview do’s and don’ts. Discover ways to portray confidence and get the job!

The workshop is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).