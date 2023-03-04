The Boys And Supe Leader Take On Comicpalooza

Leads in Amazon Prime’s Hit Series Head to Texas’ Largest Pop-Culture Convention Memorial Day Weekend

Cast members from Amazon Prime’s highest rated original series, The Boys, Antony Starr, Karl Urban and Jack Quaid, have been added to Comicpalooza’s guest lineup. As first-time guests to the show, their highly anticipated Comicpalooza debut will be Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

“Throughout the years, we’ve ushered in beloved talent and been host to fan-favorite cast panels. The caliber of talent we bring to Houston, exemplifies our role within the industry and our dedication to our fans.” said Aimée McCurtain, Chief Strategy Officer for Comicpalooza and Vice President of Enterprise Strategy for Houston First Corporation. “It’s an honor to bring together some of the leading cast members of one of the most talked about shows in pop-culture today.”

Antony Starr is widely recognized for his role in The Boys as “the greatest superhero alive,” Homelander, the patriotic, yet diabolical, leader of the Supes. The New Zealand native is lauded for his dual role as twins Jethro and Van West in Outrageous Fortune, Billy Newwood in Without A Paddle, and Lucas Hood in Banshee. Starr also has credits in After the Waterfall, Wish You Were Here, and American Gothic and will appear alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming film, The Covenant.

Joining his castmates, Karl Urban plays hardened fan-favorite vigilante Billy Butcher in The Boys as he works to bring down Vought International and The Seven. He began his acting career playing in several New Zealand television shows such as, Shark in the Park, and soap opera Shortland Street. Most notably, Urban starred in the iconic film trilogy Lord of the Rings as Éomer and in the most recent Star Trek movie franchise as Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy.

Known as the mild mannered but revenge hungry, Hughie Campbell in The Boys, Jack Quaid can also be seen acting in Vinyl, Plus One, and Rampage. Quaid made his acting debut in The Hunger Games and has since added credits to his resume playing Richie Kirsch in slasher film Scream and Brad Boimler in Star Trek: Lower Decks. He will star alongside Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt in the soon-to-be-released 2023 film Oppenheimer.

Comicpalooza attendees can expect an epic weekend of non-stop entertainment and programming. Starting Friday, attendees can shop rare collectables, handmade products, and other sensational merchandise including stunning anime and pop-culture inspired crystal clear acrylic artwork from allery Panda and so much more. In addition to the spectacular shopping, guests can be entertained by programming panels, tabletop games, the highly anticipated annual Cosplay Contest, Live Art Auction, and special attractions like Full Steel Combat and Itasha Showdown: A Car Runway Experience. To learn more about this year’s event visit: www.comicpalooza.com.