Sugar Land Arts Fest Showcases Local, National, And International Talent

The Sugar Land Arts Festival, presented by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, returns for its second year, showcasing the best local, national, and international artists. The event is scheduled for April 1-2, 2023, at Smart Financial Centre Plaza.

This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a wide range of artistic options. Attendees will be able to see and purchase works from local, national, and international artists, including paintings, sculptures, glass, photography, jewelry, pottery, and more.

“We’re excited to bring back the Sugar Land Arts Fest for another year,” said Mrs. Stacy Borgfeldt– Board Member of the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and Co-Chair of the 2023 Sugar Land Arts Fest. “This year’s event will celebrate a diverse group of artists, showcasing an outdoor gallery of original, one-of-a-kind art.”

The festival will feature even more live music with a variety of musicians including “Tribute to George Strait,” featuring Derek Spence, “The Ziggy Band,” “Bubba Westly,” “ Flash Back,” and more!

There will also be a Wine & Beer Garden, a variety of food truck vendors selling different and fun food options, a variety of drinks, and hand-selected wines. 2023 brings the addition of a Children’s Art Activity Area! Tickets are only $10 and parking is FREE, so bring the whole family and enjoy a weekend of fun, food, and culture!

Sugar Land, Texas, is known for hosting some of the best events in the region, and we look forward to you joining us! So, let’s get together and celebrate the arts in Sugar Land. Are you going to join us?

We ART excited to see you there!

