HHSC Recognizes Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with Free Webinars Throughout March

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission recognizes March as National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month by hosting a series of free statewide weekly webinars that focus on preventing childhood injuries and identifying disabilities early.

“Our goal is to promote respect, foster understanding and highlight the importance of prevention and early intervention initiatives for Texas children and families,” said Joy Borjes, associate commissioner for Family Health Strategy at HHSC. “We can change lives when we give Texans the tools to support their families.”

“Creating Connections: Prevention with Purpose” is the third virtual conference of its kind for the Office of Disability Prevention for Children . The goal is to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including community-based organizations, government, health care professionals, educators, families, caregivers, and others to discuss and learn about strategies for implementing positive change in the lives of children and families across Texas.

Leaders and experts in health care, education and other areas will share current trends, initiatives and valuable information for attendees.

Keynote topics include connecting communities to strengthen families; supporting children diagnosed with autism; water safety education; women’s health; childhood injury prevention and the importance of newborn screenings.

The webinars will take place every Tuesday in March from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and are free to the public.

Registration is required. To register for all four webinars and view the full conference agenda, visit the Virtual Conference on Preventing Disabilities in Children registration website . Continuing education credits for multiple disciplines can be earned for attending this event.