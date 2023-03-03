USEFUL PROPERTIES OF CAVIAR

Many people love this delicacy, but not everyone knows why it is so useful. For many centuries, caviar has been a unique food product. It contains more nutrients. The secret of the uniqueness of this product is rich in useful elements and vitamin complexes that a person needs. By the way, here you can buy beluga caviar.

CHEMICAL FEATURES

So why is black caviar useful? Its uniqueness lies in its special chemical composition. It contains almost 30% easily soluble proteins and about 13% fats. In addition, it contains lecithin, folic acid, vitamin complexes, essential amino acids. It is rich in a huge amount of useful minerals.

When used in moderate doses, but on an ongoing basis, you can greatly improve your health.

BENEFITS OF BLACK CAVIAR

This delicacy is not a medicine, but it does an excellent job of preventing many diseases and has a general strengthening effect on the body. She received these properties due to the high content of polyunsaturated fatty acids, as well as iodine, calcium and phosphorus. These elements have a beneficial effect on the functionality of the brain, strengthen the immune system, stabilize memory, prevent the development of thrombophlebitis, and stimulate blood circulation.

Black caviar is recommended to be eaten by people who are prone to vascular and heart diseases. Moderate doses can protect a person from heart disease. Omega fatty acids are a prophylactic against the occurrence of cancerous tumors, improve the performance of the nervous system and increase immunity.

In addition, caviar has a good effect on vision. Modern medicine and cosmetology offers the consumer a large number of cosmetic preparations containing this delicacy. Doctors say that this product is a strong aphrodisiac that stimulates the release of testosterone and serotonin.

Caviar is a good remedy for iron deficiency anemia, so it is advised to include it in the diet of pregnant women. It will be equally useful for both mother and her child.

Folic acid takes an active part in the regeneration and development of tissues, hematopoietic organs, iron increases the level of hemoglobin in the blood, magnesium protects against leg cramps. Despite all the useful properties of black caviar, this product should not be abused. The reason for this is the significant amount of salt in its composition.

Doctors advise to exclude sturgeon caviar from the diet for people who suffer from swelling in the legs, hypertension and the presence of protein in the urine. Also, do not feed this product to children under three years of age, since their digestive system is not yet fully formed and is unstable.