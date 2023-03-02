Board of Trustees Approve Additional Holiday for Staff

During their regular February meeting, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved amending the 2022-2023 Instructional Calendar to provide staff members with an additional paid holiday on Monday, April 10, 2023. This was previously a professional development day for staff and was already a student holiday. With the approved change, both students and staff will enjoy a four-day Easter weekend.

Each academic year, Katy ISD carefully plans instructional minutes to allow for flexibility in the calendar. The District currently has a sufficient number of instructional minutes within the calendar to provide for an additional holiday for staff members.