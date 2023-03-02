2023 Bond Update with Dr. Christie Whitbeck

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will provide updates on the Fort Bend ISD Bond Proposal from Superintendent, Dr. Christie Whitbeck. This session, moderated by Jim Rice, FBCC Education Division Chair, will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Fort Bend Chamber office, 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77478 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM. This event is generously sponsored by Dally & Associates Inc., DBR Engineering Consultants, Inc., Durotech, Inc., MWA Architects, Inc., PBK Architects, Inc., Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, Inc. and Whitley Penn, LLP Join us as Dr. Whitbeck will provide details about the 2023 FBISD Bond Proposal. She will address district needs such as: infrastructure deficiencies, technology, school rebuild renovations and security.

Event registration and sponsorship opportunities are open for Fort Bend Chamber Members. Event Sponsor – $500, includes company logo on event marketing materials and chamber social platforms, invitation for five guests, and recognition during event. The event is $25 for an Individual Member Reservation and $40 for At-the-Door registration. Individuals can register for this event by clicking here. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Karem Garcia at 281-566-2163 or karem@fortbendcc.org.

The Education Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Jim Rice, Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc. The Education Division’s passion is building awareness and connections between the business sector, community leaders, and education. By keeping its members engaged with current events impacting education on a local and national level; the division’s goal is to create opportunities for individuals to invest in education.