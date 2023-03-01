Let’s Take a Look at the Different Types of Premises Liability Cases

Have you suffered a fracture, a spinal cord injury, a brain injury, or any other type of personal injury because the property owner or manager failed to maintain their property? If yes, you are not alone. According to a report by the (Department of Justice) DOJ, approximately 4 billion dollars are given to victims of premises liability injuries every year.

The individuals who enter a building have the right to be protected from harm. However, if maintenance negligence from the property owner leads to an accident, the victim has the right to file a premises liability lawsuit against the responsible party. The premises liability lawsuit is a doctrine that holds the occupier, possessor, or owner of a property responsible for the unforeseen accident and states that they were unable to fix the problem promptly and provide protection to the visitors.

In order to win the case, you will not only need proof of injuries but must also prove that the negligence or wrongdoing of the owner caused the accident. Therefore, hiring an experienced lawyer to file a premises liability case can help you negotiate the right compensation amount. Read on to learn about the four types of premises liability cases.

1. Elevator and Escalator Accidents

Elevators are essential in transporting tenants, owners, staff members, and visitors from one floor to another. The property owner is responsible for maintaining the elevator and escalator, ensuring optimal working conditions. Failure to do so can lead to accidents, injuries, and even death. Whether it is a defective door, excessive speed, leveling issue, electrocution, or falling into the shaft, elevator, and escalator malfunctions injure about 17,000 people and kill 30 people in the US.

2. Fall, Trip, and Slip

Falls, trips, and slips are the most common premises liability claims, accounting for 8 million emergency cases yearly. In 2006, 789 fatal and 234,450 non-fatal slip-and-fall accidents in offices were reported by the US Department of Labor. Falls and slips can be defined as accidents that occur when a person loses their footing and falls, leading to brain injuries, severe spinal injuries, and broken bones. Some examples of fall, trip, and slip accidents include stumbling on a buckled floor, stepping in a crack or hole, slipping on ice, and falling down the stairs.

3. Negligent Security

When you enter a building, you’ve got an expectation to be safe and secure. Therefore, in the event of a robbery or vandalism, the property owner is to be questioned about the security of the building. For example, if you get assaulted or mugged in the parking lot, you can sue the owner for failing to provide adequate protection. Common types of negligent security include no security cameras, insufficient lighting, missing security gate, no guards, and malfunctioning door or window locks.

4. Dog Bite Accidents

Did you know you can hold the dog owner responsible if the four-legged furry creature attacks you? According to the Central Depository Company, over 4.5 million dog-bite accidents are reported annually. The victim can file a complaint against the owner for the missing fence or leash that led to the accident. Fighting a premises liability claim against a dog owner can be emotionally challenging for the victim.

Time to File a Premises Liability Lawsuit

Suppose you have recently been a victim of any of the premises mentioned above in the liability scenarios. In that case, you don’t have to suffer in silence and hire a lawyer to help you. It is necessary to understand that a malfunctioning elevator, low security, or slippery floor wasn’t your fault. Suppose you were the victim and deserved compensation for your injury because of someone else’s negligence. A lawyer will study your case and help you determine the best approach to increase your chances of winning.