2023 Rodeo Uncorked!® International Wine Competition Winners Celebrated At The Champion Wine Auction & Dinner

The 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner was held at NRG Center today. Enthusiastic supporters gathered for the annual event, where winning wines from the 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition were auctioned.

The 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition Grand Champion Best of Show sold for a Rodeo record $325,000. Le Chemin du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, NV, was purchased by J. Alan Kent Development – Julie and Alan Kent, Randa and Ray Gilliam, Andrea and Bruce Bryant, and John M. Cotterell.

The 2023 Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show, Bernhardt Winery Antiquity Chardonnay Reserve, Danube Plain, 2020, was purchased by Sire Spirits, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for $165,000.

The 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition featured 3,071 entries from 18 countries, including Argentina, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, South Africa and Spain. Of those entries, 531 entries were from Texas wineries, and 160 entries came from this year’s featured region, Australia, an established wine-growing region with a reputation for excellence in wine production.

For more information on the Rodeo Uncorked! visit rodeohouston.com/wine.