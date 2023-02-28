Tompkins Boys Run to Relay Team Title

By Terry Carter

Tompkins Falcons outran 15 teams to collect the boys’ team championship on Saturday at the Katy ISD Bubba Fife Relays. George Ranch captured the girls’ team title at Paetow under the ideally warm conditions.

Falcon Jayden Keys scored 34 team points with wins in 3-of-4 events to power the Tompkins boys’ squad. He captured gold in the 110 hurdles (14:04), 300 hurdles (37.84) and long jump (23-5.5). Keys also ran on the Falcons’ second-place 4×100 relay team (41.83).

Individually Paetow senior DJ Hicks won the discus (172-3) by a wide margin and placed second in the shot put (55-3 ¾) for second place. Katy’s Adam Carter won the shot put with a 55-5 heave. Carter finished fourth among team point leaders with a first in shot put and third in discus (155-0 ½).

Of the top six point individuals, Tompkins had three: Keys, Jhase McMillan (17 points) with a win in the 4×200 relay (1:26.52) and second place in the 4×100 relay and long jump; and Caden Williams (15) with wins in the 4×400 relay and high jump.

Behind Tompkins boys’ team score (135), Cinco Ranch (94.5) earned second place in a 16-team field. Strake Jesuit (73) finished third, Paetow (59) fourth, Mayde Creek (57.5) fifth and Seven Lakes (52) sixth.

In the girls’ competition (George Ranch (117) edged Cy Ranch (106) for the team crown. Katy (84) placed third, Jordan (72) fourth, Seven Lakes (57 and Tompkins (57) tied for fifth.

Top individual performers among the girls included: Camryn Clark (22 team points), Raina Thomas (20) and Sophia Nguyen (20) tied for second, College Station’s Layni Kaase (19) and Cy Ranch’s Celeste Robinson (19).

Katy’s London Marie Jackson-Bray (18), Seven Lakes field event standout Janey Campbell (18) tied for sixth place. Jackson-Bray won the 4×400 relay (3:50.52) and the sprint medley relay (4:03.73); she was second in the 100 meters (11.92). Campbell won the shot put (43-7 ½) and finished second in the discus (132-10 ¾).