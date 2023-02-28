FTL Shipping Services: Everything You Need to Know

Companies everywhere face challenges when determining how and when to ship their goods. Today, everyone involved in the shipping process has specific expectations when dealing with transportation providers. That’s why understanding the difference between full truckload (FTL) and less than truckload (LTL) shipping options.

When Do Shippers Need FTL or LTL Solutions?

Many companies supply customers with a limited amount of product. In some cases, customers only order two or three pallets of product. When that happens, the costs of contracting ftl shipping services don’t make sense, as the order will only require a portion of the trailer’s space. However, when a client’s order requires more than half a trailer, shippers often find opting for FTL services makes financial sense.

Remember that, when using an LTL solution, a customer’s goods will share the trailer with other orders. That means there is no way to know precisely when a specific customer may get their goods. In other words, if a customer’s product is loaded first, it will be the last off the trailer. There are additional reasons to consider FTL shipping options.

FTL Shipments Suffer Fewer Losses

While things happen when shipments are in transit, the odds of a shipment suffering damage are reduced when there are fewer stops and touchpoints during a trip. Every time a trailer is opened to load or unload freight, the odds of damage occurring go up. Forklifts going in and out of the trailer can damage goods, and the potential for theft also increases.

Fewer Drops Means Faster Deliveries

When a truck must make multiple deliveries, which is the norm with LTL loads, each one of those stops takes time. Drivers frequently must wait at docks for unloading, which wastes precious time. Conversely, when FTL options are selected, there is only one delivery point, which means customers receive their orders faster. That’s a significant plus when customers need their product delivered quickly. When supply chains are already strained, fast service is increasingly important to clients.

Some Shipments Require Special Care

In many instances, shipments require special handling to ensure they arrive on time and without any damage. That generally precludes the use of LTL options. If a load includes hazardous materials or anything that’s easily damaged during handling, consider opting for an FTL shipping option. The shipping cost may be somewhat higher, but the freight is less likely to experience damage. If you’re unsure how to ship a specific item (or items), contact an FTL shipper for advice.

Consider the Costs and Available Services

In recent months, companies experienced difficulties obtaining trucking services. That capacity crunch appears to be over, but that doesn’t mean every area of the country has excess capacity. Plan ahead to ensure your shipping needs are met. An FTL provider will always do their best to ensure a customer has the truck they need when they need it.

Costs are always important. Yes, using FTL services is more costly than LTL options, but there are ways to mitigate the costs. However, paying the extra cost is worth the investment when shippers know their customers will receive their orders on time.

Contact an FTL Service Expert for Advice

When determining which shipping option to use, take the time to contact an expert for advice. The FTL service provider will review the circumstances and explain how their services benefit both the shipper and their client.