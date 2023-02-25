Koval Headines State Swimmers, Divers

By Terry Carter, RTT, CHyp.

Seven Lakes senior Kailey Koval has been a strong, talented diver since she began diving as a Lady Spartan.

She’s qualified for state in the past, but last weekend she finished with a silver medal for a second-place showing in the Girls’ 1-Meter Diving competition among all Texas 6A schools.

Competing on the UT-Austin campus at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Koval delivered a gutsy performance to hold-off eight other girls who scored 400 or more points in diving.

“It was a lot of fun watching her diver these last few years. She never dove before her freshman year, and her growth over the last four years has been amazing,” Seven Lakes head swim coach Jordan Beck said on Friday. “After nailing that (final) dive, that’s the way you want to end your high school career and springboard to college.”

Koval finished her final high school dive — a back 1.5 with a .5 twist — with 437.20 points, .05 ahead of Westlake freshman Biance Hunter, who placed third at state. College Park senior Chloe Sharpe (465.75) earned the gold by a good margin. Koval finishes her diving career as the Seven Lakes record holder for 6- and 11-dive diving competitions. She will also graduate as a 2-time NISCA All-American, her coach said.

Katy juniors standout Avery Coates, who nearly bested Koval at the Region III meet, placed ninth with 405.95 points. Next year she could also make a run at a state medal.

In the swimming events, another Spartan, sophomore Connor Jones, captured third place in the boys’ 200 freestyle (1:38.15). Jones narrowed edged out Seven Lakes junior teammate Joel Nace (1:39.04) for the bronze medal at state as both Spartans swam strong. Additionally Nace placed fourth in the boys’ 100 butterfly (48.75).

The Spartan 200 freestyle relay also narrowly missed a team bronze medal when they swam 1:23.52 for fourth place. Seven Lakes senior Taylor Craft placed seventh in the girls’ 100 breaststroke (1:02.86).

Taylor senior standout Logan Pack earned his silver medal in the boys’ 100 backstroke (48.06). Pack also placed sixth in the boys’ 50 freestyle (20.38)

Taylor’s Mariana Diaz Ponce also finished fourth in the girls’ 100 breaststroke (1:02.57). After qualifying eighth, Diaz Ponce bested four competitors in the championship final by taking .66 off her preliminary swim.