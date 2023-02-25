Bubba Fife Relays Set For Saturday

By Terry Carter

The annual Bubba Fife Relays will be held once again on Saturday, this time at Paetow High School.

This special event is named after the Katy ISD former coach and assistant director of athletics for Katy ISD. As athletic coordinator and head football coach at Taylor from 1987-1999, Fife impacted thousands of lives while staying connected with his interest in track and field, which dates back to his days as a track coach.

Saturday’s events at Paetow will begin at 8 a.m. with field events and the 3,200 meters at 8:20. The Sprint Medley Relay will start at 9 a.m., followed by the Distance Medley Relay at 10 a.m.

Beginning at 1 p.m. after an intermission, the remaining events will take place, including the 4×100 relays, the 4×800 relays, hurdles, sprints, the 4×200 relay and the final two events, the 1,600 meters and the 4×400 relay.

Local track and field athletes will be chasing school records and meet records on Saturday during the annual Bubba Fife Relays. The event will be held at Paetow High School. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)