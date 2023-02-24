Katy ISD FFA Auction Brings in $945K

KATY, TX [February 24, 2023] – The 2023 Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show auction totals have officially been announced. Student livestock projects raised a record-breaking $945,000 at auction, $130,000 more than in 2022. This year’s livestock show consisted of over 430 student exhibitors. Top auction winners included:

Rabbits:

  • Grand Champion, Emilie Drake, Katy High School                                          $5,000
  • Reserve Champion, Alexis Grosz, Mayde Creek High School                     $3,500
  • Grand Champion Showman, Elizabeth Mahady, Cinco Ranch High School $3,500
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Ellis Capiro, Katy High School                      $3,000

Broilers:

  • Grand Champion, Greer Gibson, Katy High School                                      $8,000
  • Reserve Champion, Jaime Hahn, Katy High School                                      $7,999
  • Grand Champion Showman, Jaime Hahn, Katy High School                       $7,999
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Chris Garcia, Katy High School                   $4,500

Goats:

  • Grand Champion, Austin Carr, Cinco Ranch High School                             $5,500
  • Reserve Champion, Regina Gonzalez, Cinco Ranch High School               $5,499
  • Grand Champion Showman, McKenna Guyton, Cinco Ranch High School $4,000
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Prince Mendez, Mayde Creek High School $5,499

Lambs:

  • Grand Champion, Grayson Schneider, Taylor High School                          $8,000
  • Reserve Champion, Ariyanna Strong, Cinco Ranch High School                  $4,000
  • Grand Champion Showman, Grayson Schneider, Taylor High School        $8,000
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Danielle McCarthy, Taylor High School       $7,999

Swine:

  • Grand Champion, Kylie Wingfield, Jordan High School                                $7,500
  • Reserve Champion, Rachel Grant, Cinco Ranch High School                      $7,499
  • Grand Champion Showman, Isaac Maya, Cinco Ranch High School          $4,000
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Daisy Stovall, Cinco Ranch High School    $5,000

Steers:

  • Grand Champion, Halie Johnson, Morton Ranch High School                    $14,000
  • Reserve Champion, Emily Evans, Jordan High School                                 $9,000
  • Grand Champion Showman, Riley Silves, Paetow High School                    $7,500
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Alexsandra Gonzalez, Taylor High School $13,999

Morton Ranch High School Junior Halie Johnson

Top Auction Winner

 

 