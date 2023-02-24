Katy ISD FFA Auction Brings in $945K

KATY, TX [February 24, 2023] – The 2023 Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show auction totals have officially been announced. Student livestock projects raised a record-breaking $945,000 at auction, $130,000 more than in 2022. This year’s livestock show consisted of over 430 student exhibitors. Top auction winners included:

Rabbits :

Grand Champion, Emilie Drake, Katy High School $5,000

Reserve Champion, Alexis Grosz, Mayde Creek High School $3,500

Grand Champion Showman, Elizabeth Mahady, Cinco Ranch High School $3,500

Reserve Champion Showman, Ellis Capiro, Katy High School $3,000

Broilers :

Grand Champion, Greer Gibson, Katy High School $8,000

Reserve Champion, Jaime Hahn, Katy High School $7,999

Grand Champion Showman, Jaime Hahn, Katy High School $7,999

Reserve Champion Showman, Chris Garcia, Katy High School $4,500

Goats :

Grand Champion, Austin Carr, Cinco Ranch High School $5,500

Reserve Champion, Regina Gonzalez, Cinco Ranch High School $5,499

Grand Champion Showman, McKenna Guyton, Cinco Ranch High School $4,000

Reserve Champion Showman, Prince Mendez, Mayde Creek High School $5,499

Lambs :

Grand Champion, Grayson Schneider, Taylor High School $8,000

Reserve Champion, Ariyanna Strong, Cinco Ranch High School $4,000

Grand Champion Showman, Grayson Schneider, Taylor High School $8,000

Reserve Champion Showman, Danielle McCarthy, Taylor High School $7,999

Swine :

Grand Champion, Kylie Wingfield, Jordan High School $7,500

Reserve Champion, Rachel Grant, Cinco Ranch High School $7,499

Grand Champion Showman, Isaac Maya, Cinco Ranch High School $4,000

Reserve Champion Showman, Daisy Stovall, Cinco Ranch High School $5,000

Steers :

Grand Champion, Halie Johnson, Morton Ranch High School $14,000

Reserve Champion, Emily Evans, Jordan High School $9,000

Grand Champion Showman, Riley Silves, Paetow High School $7,500

Reserve Champion Showman, Alexsandra Gonzalez, Taylor High School $13,999

Morton Ranch High School Junior Halie Johnson

Top Auction Winner