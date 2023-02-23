Learn About Online Sources For Tracing Family Histories At Library Program

Learn about some of the online resources that are available for family-history research at a special program, “Genealogy Online,” on Tuesday, March 7, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Learn more about some of the online resources that are available for family-history research, including FamilySearch.org and HeritageQuest. Library staff will provide an introduction to many of the free online resources that are available to the genealogical researcher, such as FindaGrave.com. Tips and strategies for a more efficient Internet search will also be demonstrated.

The program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website ( www.fortbend.lib.tx.us ), click on “Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-395-1311, or by visiting the library.

Those who are interested in more local-history or genealogy resources, are encouraged to join the Family-History Research FBCL Facebook group page. Managed by the Genealogy & Local History department at George Memorial Library in Richmond, the group page is an interactive, online forum for sharing genealogy tips and resources, as well as local-history stories.