5 Fun Super Bowl Facts

As the dust settles on yet another memorable Super Bowl for Americans and football fans from around the world, we wanted to sum up some fun facts about the best day of the year for all American Football followers. A day in which two teams go head to head in an attempt to win the ultimate sporting prize.

This year’s build-up was so big, that it’s even led to English Premier League players getting in on the action. Tottenham Hotspur soccer players have been looking at their teammates and trying to decide who could pull it off in certain NFL positions. It’s fair to say that Super Bowl odds may look a little different if their teammate, Harry Kane, was to suddenly take his chances!

There have been some great moments over the years and these have led to some fun facts going down in history. Let’s take a look.

Super Bowl day is a day of eating

As you’d expect, Thanksgiving is a huge day in the US and it’s a day when an unbelievable amount of food is consumed. In fact, this is the day when Americans consume more food than any other. However, coming in a close second is Super Bowl day.

It only takes one example to appreciate just how much munching is going on: Super Bowl Sunday sees around 8 million pounds of guacamole being consumed.

The first Super Bowl victors were the Green Bay Packers

It was all the way back in 1967 that the first Super Bowl winners were crowned. The Green Bay Packers trounced the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10. As part of this win, the first Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) went to the Packer’s quarterback, Bart Starr.

This first Super Bowl attracted a TV audience of around 60 million. Today, the viewing figures exceed 100 million.

11 NFL teams facing the hall of shame

The Super Bowl is something that every NFL team has the chance to win. However, there are a total of 12 teams that have never won it and 4 of those have never even made it to a Super Bowl. The 4 facing the biggest embarrassment are:

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions

Cleveland Browns

The teams that have actually made an appearance, but never won, are:

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers

Super Bowl players are rewarded with flash cars

According to Marlin Jackson, who played for the Indianapolis Colts, every player who makes the Super Bowl receives a loan car for a week. These cars aren’t just any old cars and players get to choose from a selection of those that are a little special. Jackson himself spent the week driving around in a Cadillac Escalade.

The majority of Super Bowl quarterbacks come from the same university

If you look at quarterbacks who appear in the Super Bowl, the majority of these are produced by the University of California at Berkeley. This includes the likes of:

Jared Goff

Joe Kapp

Craig Morton

Vince Ferragamo

The list goes on and you can be sure that there will be many more stars emerging from this university in the future.