The Village School Organizes School-Wide Food Drive to Benefit the Houston Food Bank 

The early childhood and elementary students at The Village School, a private pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade school located in the Energy Corridor, recently organized a school-wide food drive to benefit the Houston Food Bank as part of their Kids Do Something Special Initiative just in time for Valentine’s Day and Random Acts of Kindness Day.

“Our students learned about the concept of food insecurity and the number of families who are struggling with hunger in the Houston area,” said Sandy Flocks, assistant director of Early Childhood at The Village School. “Together, our students collected 2,718 lbs. of food for the Houston Food Bank to combat the problem and help those in need.”

Both early childhood and elementary students participated in this year’s drive. To prepare, they researched what food insecurity means as well as healthy foods they could donate to the food bank. Because The Village School’s international community hails from over 80 countries across almost every continent, they were able to donate food from various cultures around the world.

“Given Houston is the most diverse city in the country, the donations from various ethnic and cultural backgrounds to the Houston Food Bank were particularly noteworthy. People who utilize the food bank were given access to familiar food items from their own culture’s cuisines,” said Flocks.

The idea to donate to the food bank started in 2020 as the ripple effects of the pandemic began to surface. The goal of the yearly initiative is to help even the youngest students understand the concept of food insecurity and how it affects those living in their own communities.

For more information about The Village School, a Nord Anglia Education School, visit thevillageschool.com.