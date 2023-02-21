Katy City Council Meeting held on 2-13-23

By: Tom Behrens

At the Katy City Council meeting of Feb. 13, Diane Carol Walker was accepted fill a vacancy on the City of Katy Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Mayor Dusty Thiele, Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Wendy Hanne, and Parks and Recreation Director, Kevin Browne, collected applications and conducted interviews to fill the vacancy and based on the information they received, Diane Carol Walker was chosen to fill the position.

In addition to Walker, other members of the advisory board are Wendy Hanne, Chairman, Ida Faye Elder, Paula Kay Hughes, Keith Jobe, Terion Peloqujin, and Susan Stormer.

Advisory members assist and advise the Parks Director on the proper operation of the parks and recreation facilities. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department at 281-391-4840, or email katyparks@cityofkaty.com.

Saturday, May 6, 2023, an election is called for the purpose of electing one Councilmember at-large, one Councilmember from Ward A and one Councilmember from Ward B. This election will be administered by Katy Independent School District. Present members of the Katy City Council are Mayor, William H. Dusty Thiele; Janet Corte, Ward A; Dan Smith, Ward A; Rory A. Robertson, Ward B; Gina Hicks, Ward B; and At Large, Mayor Pro Tem, Chris Harris.

Applying for Councilmember Ward A is Cara Bonin. Janet Corte is the incumbent. For Councilmember Ward B is Rory Robertson, incumbent, unopposed, and Councilmember At-Large is Chris Harris, incumbent, unopposed.

Candidates for a Councilmember from a Ward reside in the Ward for which he or she seeks election. The candidate for Councilmember must be a citizen of the United States, at least twenty-one (21) years of age, a qualified voter residing within the City for at least twelve (12) months prior to his or her election. He or she cannot hold any other public office.