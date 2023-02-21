4 Ways to Reduce Afternoon Sluggishness

Do you ever feel like you’re on a roll with your day and as soon as the clock strikes 3 pm you are suddenly left feeling drained and unmotivated? It’s about this time your productivity takes a sharp dive. This mid-afternoon slump is more common than you might think. So, what can we do about it?

What Causes Afternoon Sluggishness?

Afternoon sluggishness can result due to a variety of different lifestyle factors. Some of the most common causes include not getting adequate sleep, a poor diet, excessive caffeine intake, dehydration, and stress.

4 Tips to Reduce Afternoon Sluggishness

No one wants to feel sluggish no matter what the time. Although afternoon sluggishness is most common, these 4 tips below can help prevent fatigue at any point during the day.

1. Choose a Balanced Breakfast

Starting your morning off on the right foot can set the tone for the rest of your day. As tempting as hitting that snooze button an extra time in lieu of breakfast may be, or opting for just a coffee instead, you may want to rethink this routine.

Choose a balanced breakfast that contains a good source of protein and carbohydrates. This will keep you feeling full and satisfied to avoid the dreaded brain fog. It will also help to keep you from binge eating the wrong foods later out of severe hunger.

Some examples of a balanced breakfast include low-sugar greek yogurt with berries or a 2-egg omelet with spinach and a piece of whole-grain toast. Even if time is running short, grab something to make sure you are getting breakfast. Try to avoid foods that contain high amounts of added sugars, such as breakfast cereals, pastries, and more.

2. Opt for Water

When you’re tired, it’s easy to reach for caffeine to give you a little pick-me-up. However, chasing caffeine to replete your energy will eventually have the opposite effect, especially if you aren’t drinking enough water.

Caffeine acts as a natural diuretic, meaning it removes additional fluid from your body. This can dehydrate you. In fact, low energy is one of the main signs of dehydration.

To reduce this risk, be sure to drink at least one additional cup of water for every caffeinated beverage you consume. Make that two if it’s a highly caffeinated drink, such as one that contains 200 mg or more.

3. Prioritize Sleep

No matter what else you do, you will never be rid of that afternoon slump if you don’t prioritize adequate sleep. We all get busy from time to time. Unfortunately, sleep is often the first thing to be put on the back burner when we have other things going on. This can affect our productivity which ends up doing more harm than good.

Prioritize sleep by setting a regular bedtime and wake time each day. This will allow your body to get used to a routine so you can fall asleep easily. Avoid the use of blue light at least one hour before bed. This includes computers, tablets, cell phones, and the television.

Be mindful of the foods and drinks you choose late in the evenings. Avoid caffeine after noon and cut out sugary treats and alcohol right before bed along with large, high-fat meals.

4. Choose a Superfood Powder

Red fruits are rich in flavonoids and polyphenols. These compounds act as antioxidants and cause a vasodilating effect. This increases the amount of blood our body is able to pump at one time.

When combined with a healthy diet, these fruits decrease our blood pressure levels while increasing circulation. Better blood flow equals more energy. However, it can be hard to get these in our diet in large amounts.

Superfood powders such as Naked Nutrition’s Naked Reds powder provide a daily energizing blend of apples, blueberries, cranberries, elderberries, acai, and more. This low calorie powder only contains 3 grams of natural sugars while providing a hearty dose of powerful antioxidants to keep you alert and energized all day long.

Bottom Line

If you find yourself regularly hitting a mid-afternoon slump, it’s time to check your routine. Are you hitting the caffeine too hard, skipping out on breakfast, overrun with stress, or sacrificing sleep to get other things done?

It doesn’t take much to make us crash and burn. Our body needs to be treated well to run well. If this is you, consider the tips above. Evaluate your breakfast, pump the breaks on caffeine and swap with water, prioritize rest, and consider adding a superfood powder to your routine. Your body will thank you later.