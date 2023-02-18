Sen. Cruz Tours American Airlines Global HQ in Fort Worth, Texas

Today, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, toured American Airlines global headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, alongside American Airlines CEO Robert Isom and other executives.

About the tour, Sen. Cruz said:

“American Airlines is a leading employer and job creator in Dallas-Fort Worth. The airline has done incredible work to help Texans and Americans travel safely every year. As the Ranking Member of the Commerce Committee, I look forward to taking what I learn today and using it as the committee works on legislation reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration this year.”

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said:

“We’re grateful to our home state Senator and the Ranking Member of Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee for spending the day with us at our Skyview campus. American is proud to call Texas home and our success in the state is made possible by the partnership of policymakers at all levels of government. We look forward to working with the Senator during the upcoming FAA reauthorization process to improve the efficiency and resiliency of our nation’s aviation system.”