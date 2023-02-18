Katy Wrestlers Fourth After Day 1 At State

By Terry Carter

The Katy Tigers are among the top four teams in the 2023 UIL Boys’ State Championships after a solid showing on Friday. And they aren’t the only local talent demanding the spotlight.

As of Friday night, the Katy has 5-of-6 wrestlers in the championship semifinals, which started Saturday morning. The winners there will compete for an individual state title at 4:45 p.m. today at the Berry Center in Cypress.

Connor Timmons (52-5) at 150 pounds muscled his way to two wins on Friday, scoring an early pin and a hard-fought 12-6 decision in the quarterfinals.

2022 state finalist Juan Pablo Garcia (49-6) likewise pinned his first opponent and secured a 9-4 decision victory over Southlake Carroll on Friday at 157 pounds. Unbeaten Jeremy Manibog (43-0) posted two close wins on Friday after becoming a state finalist in 2022 also.

Dimitrios Katsigiannis (35-8) reached the semifinals with a pin and a 6-0 decision. And defending state champion Rodney Trotter (56-2) secured a pair of third-period pins at 285 pounds to boost the Tiger boys’ team into fourth place with 47 points.

Allen leads the way, which its has for more than a decade of consecutive state titles, with 88.5 points. But Arlington Martin, which won the state dual championships over Allen, is second with 86 points. College Park is third at 57.

Cinco Ranch boys (16.5) sit in 15th place, and Paetow (12) is 19th.

On the girls’ side, Katy’s Abby Fonseca (48-2) advanced to the semifinals at 185 pounds with a pair of rugged victories. She is the only Katy ISD girl still competing for a state championship as of Saturday morning.

Cinco Ranch freshman Nevada Daniels (52-3), who has been a tremendous wrestler in her first varsity season, won her opening match with a convincing pin at 107 pounds.

In her quarterfinal, however, she lost by injury default to Richardson’s Akeelah Moore. And Friday evening Daniels lost in the second round of consolation wrestling by pin to end her season with a strong freshman record.

Cinco Ranch has Kate Knight (42-9) remains competitive after Friday’s three matches. She lost her quarterfinal, but rebounded with a consolation pin in 59 seconds at 152 pounds.

Yarelin Tavera (40-8) and Ryleigh Bennett (39-15) also battled, but suffered two losses on Friday.