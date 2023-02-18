Do You Really Need a Travel Trailer?

There are a variety of options when it comes to purchasing a travel trailer or RV to use for some extra space when you are on the road. It can be difficult to know what will best suit you or whether it’s worth getting one at all. Here you will be able to learn the benefits of having a travel trailer so you can see whether you really need a travel trailer or not.

What Exactly Is A Travel Trailer?

Sometimes known as bumper-pulls, fifth-wheel trailers or towable campers, travel trailers are non-motorised trailers which can be hitched to the back of a vehicle. These differ from motorhomes (which are hybrids of a trailer and a vehicle) because they can be completely separated from the towing vehicle, but cannot be transported without one. They can come in a variety of sizes and shapes and can be designed to be used for a specific purpose (most often to transport something).

What Does A Travel Trailer Offer?

They Can Serve Different Purposes

Travel trailers are super flexible in how they can be used. This adaptability means they can be used for many different purposes, such as living quarters, car transport, cargo trailers and much more. The folks at Millennium Trailers believe it’s important that you have a trailer that is specialised to suit your specific needs, so you can even design your own trailer. Having a trailer built with your particular requirements in mind means the travel trailer can perfectly assist you in whatever you want to use it for.

There are many different types of designs depending on what you’re looking to use it for so consider the following features:

Hard vs soft sides (and foldable vs fixed)

Size (including height, width, and length)

Weight

Manoeuvrability

Storage space vs living space

They Are Detachable

Attaching the trailer to your usual day-to-day vehicle is easy to set up so there’s no need to have a dedicated tow vehicle; you can simply detach it from your vehicle so the car can be used without carrying the trailer around all the time. This makes your travel arrangements are lot more flexible because you are able to leave the extra weight and length behind while you drive about to explore or run other errands. This can save you money on fuel and parking, and it is easier to manoeuvre about places such as towns and parking lots.

They Provide Extra Space

If you seem to struggle to fit everything in your car every time you take a trip (whether that’s a family holiday or a race weekend), a travel trailer could be a good option for you. You can put anything you might need in there, like spare tyres, kayaks, suitcases or even a whole car. As well as the usual space in your car, you have a whole extra space dedicated to carrying equipment, personal belonging or anything else you might need to move around. This can free up the space in your car some more so that it’s not cluttered and objects aren’t potentially flying about the car when you’re trying to drive.

They Can Be Used As A Liveable Space

If you want a transportable home, which you can keep separate from your car when needed, then a travel trailer can offer a relatively spacious place to live. This can save you a lot of money because it saves you from having to book a hotel which would be more than staying overnight at a campsite. It’s also a lot more adventurous and can be fun exploring new places to stay – but it’s also a bit more luxurious than sleeping in a camping tent.

These trailers are weatherproof, and can often be used in all seasons. Within the trailer, you can often use sliding panels to adjust rooms and compartmentalise living spaces, and you can decorate it however you like. You can even buy trailers with plumbing so you can have sinks, toilets and showers.

They Suit Most Budgets

Travel trailers are more affordable than motorhomes and have a variety of prices to suit your budget. Being able to detach the trailer also means you can often save more fuel because you don’t always have to carry around the extra weight, and you can save money on things like toll roads and ferries, which often charge more for large vehicles like RVs (although towing vehicles often are cost more too). Insurance costs can also be a lot less expensive than other types of motorhome vehicles.

The market for travel trailers is relatively healthy. Buying a used trailer is pretty easy to do because they are widely available and reasonably priced. This means the resale value should also be good and you should not have an issue finding someone to sell to.

What Are The Disadvantages?

Whilst there are many advantages, a travel trailer might not be suitable for everyone. The following should also be considered:

They may not be as luxurious as a motorhome because there are often fewer amenities and not as much space.

Not all vehicles are suitable for towing a travel trailer. Vehicles have a towing capacity, so the weight of the trailer needs to be right. You also need to consider the weight of additional items in the trailer, not just the trailer itself.

You can’t be in the trailer whilst it is moving. Unlike a motorhome, you can’t move around in the living space when you’re on the road. Accessibility to the trailer is also only available by getting out of your vehicle to go in through the trailer door.

Overall, whether you need a travel trailer depends on what your use for it might be. There are some great advantages of buying one such as extra storage space, you can detach it from your vehicle and you can even live in one. Although they’re cheaper than motorhomes, for example, they’re also not as luxurious and people can’t access the space while you’re driving around. A travel trailer is a great option if you’re looking for an affordable option to use on occasions when you need more storage space or if you want to use it to explore and live in.