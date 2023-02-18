A large number of followers frequently equates with less intimate interaction, even though increasing your follower count can lead to an increase in the number of likes and higher engagement rates. One of the main drawbacks is that your friends’ accounts and family members’ accounts may become more difficult to find.

Instagram introduced a Close Friends Stories curating tool to allow users to publish privately and engage with more intimate groups. Fans of the program use it to communicate with their closest friends or to provide their most devoted followers with special stuff. You can get all the information you need regarding the Instagram Close Friends feature in this article.

What’s the Instagram Close Friends feature?

Instagram’s Close Friends feature lets you make a list of people who can access your CFS on instagram privately. Only your Instagram stories can be seen on this group of close friends. With this option, you can restrict who can see the items on your stories to just your friends or family if you have a public account. However, it does not affect videos, Reels, and posts on your feed.

How to use the Instagram Close Friends feature

How to make a close friends list

Launch the Instagram application.

Click the profile image icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen to go to your profile.

Click on the three parallel lines in the top-right corner of the page.

Choose ‘Close Friends.’

Then, navigate through existing followers and choose ‘Add’ to add the accounts you want to your list of Close Friends.

How to add & remove Close Friends

Launch the Instagram application.

You may access your profile by clicking the profile image icon in the lower right corner of the screen.

Click the three horizontal lines in the top right corner of the page.

Choose ‘Close Friends.’

Besides the accounts which you want to add or remove, click ‘Add’ or ‘Remove.’

How to update a Story only for yourClose Friends List

Launch the Instagram application.

In the screen’s upper left, click the Story Camera button.

Make your story and upload it.

How to Find Out if You Are on Someone Else’s List of Close Friends

You cannot access any friend list other than the one you have generated from your Instagram profile. You’ll know if you are included in a person’sinner circle when they share a story amongst their Close Friends & you are included.The user who shared the story presents with a green circle rather than the typical blue.

Furthermore, the Close Friends list you’ve built is exclusively visible to you; no one else can see it. Whether they’re on the list or not, none of your followers or other Users can see it. So, don’t be concerned about leaving out some users; they won’t keep up with your list. Finally, Instagram will not notify any user regarding alterations to your Close Friends list. Neither when adding a new account nor when removing someone.

Instagram understands that not everybody has to know everything. Although you can limit your profile by making it private, this tactic isn’t always effective. Thankfully, with CFS on instagram, you may now share stories with a small group of individuals or your close friends.