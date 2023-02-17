State Wrestling Schedule Set

By Terry Carter.

The UIL Wrestling State Tournament returns to the Berry Center this weekend, and the Katy Tigers will be hunting a top-3 team finish as 416 wrestlers grapple on the mats.

The Katy boys’ team captured its eighth consecutive Region III-6A title last weekend, and their sites are set on a strong finish. In 2022 the Tigers placed fourth with two state finalists and a state champion. All three return this season.

In fact, Katy has a six pack of wrestlers, including four regional champions, who could earn state medals. Many others from Katy ISD schools also are favored to excel at state.

On Friday the boys’ state 6A tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. on mats 6-10. The 5A boys’ competition will be held simultaneously on mats 1-5 at the spacious Berry Center on Barker Cypress Road in Cypress.

The girls will begin round 1 action at 11 a.m., followed by the boys’ quarterfinals at 1:15. The girls’ quarterfinals will be held at 3:45 on Friday, and second-round consolation boys’ wrestling will begin at 5:30. The girls’ second-round consolation is slated to begin at 6:45 on Friday, according to the UIL official schedule.

On Saturday the boys’ championship semifinals and third-round consolation action will begin at 8:30 a.m. The girls’ semifinals and consolation matches will begin about 10:30 a.m. Championship semifinal winners will then rest until 4:30 p.m. when the Parade of Champions begins on the arena floor.

Championship bouts will begin at 4:45 p.m. for boys and girls with first-place matches being held on mats 3 (girls first place) and 4 (boys’ first place).

Several additional rounds of wrestling will take place prior to the first-place championships are wrestled, however. At noon on Saturday, the boys’ consolation semifinals will begin, followed by the girls’ consolation semifinals at 1 p.m.

Third- and fifth-place state matches will follow at 2:30 p.m. for both boys and girls.