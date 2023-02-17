National Signing Day at Fulshear High School

By: Tom Behrens

Fulshear High School athletes and coaches in football, lacrosse, volleyball, baseball, and softball celebrated National Signing Day with athletic scholarships for 17 athletes.

The football Chargers finished the 2022 season at 11-2 in 13 games, and 7-1 in District competition. Advancing to the playoffs the Chargers smothered Sterling, 66-12 and AMCHS, 50-28, before losing to a tough Smithson Valley, 31-13.

Will Hutchison: 6’4”, 215 lbs., defensive end, football: Colorado state

Koleton Faith: 6’6” tight end football in football accepted a scholarship from Angelo State, San Angelo, TX.

Gavin Waits: 6’4”, 230 lbs., tight end and wide receiver, will be playing football and baseball at Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Tx.

Eaman Smalls: 6’3”, 300 lbs., defensive tackle, nose guard, and defensive end, will be a member of the University of Alabama Birmingham, Birmingham, AL.

Jax Medica: 6’2”, 195 lbs., will make his presence known as a wide receiver on offense and as safety on the defensive side of ball game for Texas Wesleyan University in Ft. Worth, TX.

In volleyball the Lady Chargers finished out the 2022 season with an impressive 32-10 overall record and 14-0 for first place in District.

Olivia Drayden, middle hitter: In 2022 Drayden recorded 200 kills, 14 solo blocks, and 50 total blocks. She will be attending Colby University, Waterville, ME.

Rachel Nordt, middle hitter accepted a scholarship from Hardin Simmons University, Abilene, TX.

Victoria Powell, middle blocker, outside hitter, played in 71 sets, recorded 76 kills. She will be showcasing her volleyball skills at Texas Lutheran University, Seguin, TX.

Fulshear High School had two athletes receiving lacrosse athletic scholarships.

Reagan Barrett, senior, has 4 years of lacrosse experience at Fulshear. She has helped the Falcons with her defense, secondary, and midfield play. She will be attending Huntington College, Huntington, IN.

Tristan Schkade: midfield and goalie, will attend Limestone University, Gaffney, South Carolina.

The Chargers will lose four baseball pitchers on athletic scholarships.

Lane Arroyos: Left hand pitcher and can also play 1st base. He will be attending New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM

Tyler Schumann: Right hand pitcher, shortstop, center fielder will attend Texas A&M Kingsville, TX

Regan Carter: Right hand pitcher, will showcase his pitching skills at Pacific University, Forest Grove, OR.

Austin Vargas: Left hand pitcher, 1st base, and outfield. Vargas will be pitching for Texas A&M University, College Station, TX.

Two Fulshear softball players will continue their softball prowess in two community colleges in Texas, one in Kansas.

Sydnee Failla: Catcher, 3rd base, 1st base will play softball at Concordia University, Austin, TX.

Arissa Zajac: 2nd base, shortstop, Fort Scott Community College, Fort Scott Community College, Fort Scott, KS.